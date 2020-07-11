Advertisement

No evidence of human remains found at ‘Tiger King’ zoo, officials say

According to our ABC-affiliate station in Oklahoma, investigators went to the zoo on Friday to look for possible human remains.
(KXII)
By KOCO Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WYNNEWOOD, Okla. (KOCO) - Garvin County Sheriff Jim Mullett told KOCO 5 that no evidence of human remains was found Friday at the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park following an investigation.

Agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, along with Garvin County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the park Friday evening to search for possible human remains.

Jeff Lowe, who currently operates the zoo that was at the center of popular Netflix docu-series “Tiger King,” told KOCO 5 that “Ghost Adventures” is filming at the zoo and host Zak Bagans brought cadaver dogs.

During the film crew’s investigation, Lowe said two cadaver dogs alerted to the same location, and that the trainers of the dogs were convinced there were human remains.

Photos provided to KOCO 5 show authorities digging in an area at the zoo. OSBI officials confirmed that they were requested by the Garvin County Sheriff’s Office, but did not provide details on an investigation.

Lowe told KOCO 5 that the sheriff, undersheriff and OSBI agents were on the scene.

Mullett said they have concluded the investigation after determining that no evidence of human remains was found.

The zoo was previously owned by Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as “Joe Exotic.” He is now behind bars in federal prison after being convicted in April 2019 of conspiring to kill animal rights activist Carole Baskin in Florida, and killing five tigers and selling and offering to sell tiger cubs.

In a ruling on June 1, U.S. District Judge Scott Palk granted control of the zoo to Big Cat Rescue Corp., the Florida group founded by Baskin, who was also featured in the popular Netflix show. The decision said the zoo animals must be removed from the property within 120 days.

