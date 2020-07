Starke, Fla. (WCJB) - Bradford County deputies and Starke police officers are teaming up to investigate an armed robbery.

The armed robbery took place at In & Out Convenience Store at the corner of US 301 and SR 16.

They are telling everyone to avoid the area because their K9′s are searching the crime scene.

More information to come.

