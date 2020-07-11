Advertisement

Santa Fe College reveals reopening plan

Santa Fe College
Santa Fe College(WCJB)
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - COVID-19 forced schools to shut down back in March. Over the weekend Santa Fe College released a five-step plan to reopen for the fall semester.

The school plans to open at Level 3, which means about 75% of classes will be held online. The only on-campus classes would be the ones that require hands-on instruction like Career and Technical Education programs and certain approved science labs/programs. 

Student services will still be available on campus and online. Facilities will be open with enhanced sanitization. Students, faculty, and staff will be required to wear face-masks on campus. 

You can read the college’s five-step plan below, and you can read the full reopening plan here.

LEVEL 1 – Traditional On-campus Operations

o College provides open access to comprehensive programming on campus with distance learning options (20-25%) that extend access

o Student access to campus unlimited (up to 17,000)

o All student-support and auxiliary services are fully deployed on campus with remote service for students who require it

o All facilities are open and cleaned without the need for special protocols

o All staff in usual on-campus assignments; college-related travel permitted

LEVEL 2 – Limited On-campus Operations

o Public health shows risk of community transmission; safe social distancing in effect

o College increases options for distance education (50%) as a means of supporting access; prioritizes on-campus resources to support large-group instruction and hands-on activities in CTE programs, science labs, the arts, and programs where optimized instruction warrants

o Student access to campus constrained by safe distancing; campus population likely reduced 33-50%

o Student and public services delivered both on campus and via remote operations

o Facilities will be open with enhanced cleaning services that reduce community transmission

o Employees will report on-campus to perform most services; employees whose jobs can be accomplished without compromising performance eligible for remote work; college-related travel limited

LEVEL 3 – Partial Remote Operations

o Public health shows risk of community transmission; safe social distancing in effect

o College increases distance education (75%) as a means of supporting public health; most didactic instruction delivered remotely; on-campus activities permitted in hands-on CTE programs, science labs, the arts, and courses/programs approved by the Provost

o Student access to campus limited to safe social distancing; campus population likely reduced by more than 50%

o Student and public services delivered both on campus and via remote operations

o Facilities will be open with enhanced cleaning services that reduce community transmission

o Employees will report on campus to deliver many services; employees whose jobs can be performed without compromising performance recommended for remote work; college-related travel limited

LEVEL 4 -- All Academic Operations delivered Remotely, with Hands-on Training Permitted

o Public health shows significant risk of community transmission; safe physical distancing a community priority

o All didactic instruction delivered through distance education (85%); campus access restricted to CTE programs requiring specialized equipment, facilities, and skills training are permitted on campus; approved safety plans required for each on-campus program

o Mission-critical services delivered mostly remotely with limited on-campus presence

o Only mission-critical facilities required for essential operations are open; facilities in use receive enhanced cleaning

o Only essential employees required for on-campus continuation of services are on campus (approx. 10% of employees); college-related travel not permitted except for mission-critical matters

Level 5 -- 100% Remote Operations

o Public health in emergency state; quarantine or shelter-in-place in effect; Emergency Order in effect

o All instruction is delivered remotely with no exception; all student support and college services are delivered remotely or curtailed

o Facilities will continue only essential maintenance of buildings and grounds

o All employees working in remote operations; college-related travel not permitted

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sheriff Forum

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Nicole Rogers
Alachua County Sheriff Candidate Clovis Watson and current sheriff, Sadie Darnell, discussed some serious issues in the community today in an online forum.

News

New rest areas coming to Columbia County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The Florida Department of Transportation is in the process of demolishing and rebuilding both rest areas on I-10 west of Columbia County.

News

Police are investigating an armed robbery in Starke

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Bradford County deputies and Starke police officers are teaming up to investigate an armed robbery.

News

Family finds dog thanks to TV20 and good samaritan

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A missing family pet so beloved by a family that they offered a two thousand dollar reward has been found by a TV20 News viewer.

Latest News

News

Marion County man drives van into church and sets it on fire

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Nicole Rogers
Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies are at Queen of Peace Catholic Church on Southwest Highway 200 right now.

News

Columbia County crash leaves one dead

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A motorcyclist was killed in a two vehicle crash yesterday in Columbia County.

News

100 Black Men organization comes to Gainesville

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
Two Gainesville men are chartering the organization to empower young black men in the Gainesville area.

News

Suwannee County Correctional Employee arrested after hiding her boyfriend from police

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Casey Fite
24 YEAR OLD CYNTHIA MASH KNEW HER BOYFRIEND VIOLATED PAROLE AND WAS WANTED BY POLICE BUT INSTEAD PROVIDED HIM SHELTER.

News

Commissioner David Moore tests negative for COVID-19

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Casey Fite
The church on baseline road in Ocala underwent deep cleaning and sanitization this week and services will resume in person this weekend.

News

Solar power industry grows in NCFL, Ocala and Alachua to start providing solar to customers soon - clipped version

Updated: 23 hours ago