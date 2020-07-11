Santa Fe College reveals reopening plan

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - COVID-19 forced schools to shut down back in March. Over the weekend Santa Fe College released a five-step plan to reopen for the fall semester.

The school plans to open at Level 3, which means about 75% of classes will be held online. The only on-campus classes would be the ones that require hands-on instruction like Career and Technical Education programs and certain approved science labs/programs.

Student services will still be available on campus and online. Facilities will be open with enhanced sanitization. Students, faculty, and staff will be required to wear face-masks on campus.

You can read the college’s five-step plan below, and you can read the full reopening plan here.

LEVEL 1 – Traditional On-campus Operations

o College provides open access to comprehensive programming on campus with distance learning options (20-25%) that extend access

o Student access to campus unlimited (up to 17,000)

o All student-support and auxiliary services are fully deployed on campus with remote service for students who require it

o All facilities are open and cleaned without the need for special protocols

o All staff in usual on-campus assignments; college-related travel permitted

LEVEL 2 – Limited On-campus Operations

o Public health shows risk of community transmission; safe social distancing in effect

o College increases options for distance education (50%) as a means of supporting access; prioritizes on-campus resources to support large-group instruction and hands-on activities in CTE programs, science labs, the arts, and programs where optimized instruction warrants

o Student access to campus constrained by safe distancing; campus population likely reduced 33-50%

o Student and public services delivered both on campus and via remote operations

o Facilities will be open with enhanced cleaning services that reduce community transmission

o Employees will report on-campus to perform most services; employees whose jobs can be accomplished without compromising performance eligible for remote work; college-related travel limited

LEVEL 3 – Partial Remote Operations

o Public health shows risk of community transmission; safe social distancing in effect

o College increases distance education (75%) as a means of supporting public health; most didactic instruction delivered remotely; on-campus activities permitted in hands-on CTE programs, science labs, the arts, and courses/programs approved by the Provost

o Student access to campus limited to safe social distancing; campus population likely reduced by more than 50%

o Student and public services delivered both on campus and via remote operations

o Facilities will be open with enhanced cleaning services that reduce community transmission

o Employees will report on campus to deliver many services; employees whose jobs can be performed without compromising performance recommended for remote work; college-related travel limited

LEVEL 4 -- All Academic Operations delivered Remotely, with Hands-on Training Permitted

o Public health shows significant risk of community transmission; safe physical distancing a community priority

o All didactic instruction delivered through distance education (85%); campus access restricted to CTE programs requiring specialized equipment, facilities, and skills training are permitted on campus; approved safety plans required for each on-campus program

o Mission-critical services delivered mostly remotely with limited on-campus presence

o Only mission-critical facilities required for essential operations are open; facilities in use receive enhanced cleaning

o Only essential employees required for on-campus continuation of services are on campus (approx. 10% of employees); college-related travel not permitted except for mission-critical matters

Level 5 -- 100% Remote Operations

o Public health in emergency state; quarantine or shelter-in-place in effect; Emergency Order in effect

o All instruction is delivered remotely with no exception; all student support and college services are delivered remotely or curtailed

o Facilities will continue only essential maintenance of buildings and grounds

o All employees working in remote operations; college-related travel not permitted

