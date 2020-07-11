Sheriff Forum

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) -Alachua County Sheriff Candidate Clovis Watson and current sheriff, Sadie Darnell, discussed some serious issues in the community today in an online forum.

The topics included defunding the police, police accountability, decarceration and more.

Residents and individuals out of state were able to send in questions and participate in polls.

More than 200 people participated.

"One of the things that I've pushed for during my entire eight years at the legislature is criminal justice reform," Watson said. "I truly believe criminal justice reform will not only help the people in the community but it will help law-enforcement."

"What we have done and what we have been doing hasn't worked," he said.

Darnell agreed change is needed, but also pointed out the work she has already done as sheriff.

“All deputies are trained in complicit bias, which is a very strong training program, and racial bias,” she said. “That training has continued in different forms and has spread throughout the agency and into the community so that we engage with the brown and black communities on a regular basis.”

