Suwannee County Correctional Employee arrested after hiding her boyfriend from police

A Suwannee County Correctional employee was arrested after investigators say she hid her boyfriend from police.

24 year old Cynthia Mash knew her boyfriend violated parole and was wanted by police but instead provided him shelter.

After the man was arrested, investigators say she told her boyfriend security information including inmate locations, inoperative gates, and movements of officers at the jail.

She has posted bond.

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla.

