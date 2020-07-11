Two dead, two severely injured in Marion County crash

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people are dead and two teens are critically injured after a crash between two pick up trucks in Marion County.

A 16-year-old driver and his 17-year-old passenger were traveling west on county road 316 on Friday night

They were heading toward U.S 441 when they ran a stop sign and hit the left side of another pickup that was crossing the intersection. The teen’s truck flipped causing the teens to fly out of the truck

The teens were sent to the Ocala Regional Medical Center.

The driver and the passenger of the second pick up truck died at the scene.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.