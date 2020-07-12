Alachua County Public Schools to host food drive

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - On Monday, Alachua county public schools will host a food distribution event for families.

The school district is partnering with the group Farmers to Families and the USDA. Families can pick up 10-pound boxes of produce for free.

This will be at Kimball Wiles Elementary school and Williams Elementary. The event starts at 11 a.m. To 1 pm.

