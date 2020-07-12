Alachua County School District releases new designs for Howard Bishop Middle School

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - One Alachua County Public School is getting more than just a fresh coat of paint after renovations this summer.

The district has released designs for Howard Bishop Middle School. Located on the east side of Gainesville, Scorpio Construction shared an expansive plan for the middle school

Several of the buildings will be removed and others upgraded with modern features.

Since renovations have been underway, the students have been studying in temporary portables at Westwood Middle School.

You can view the new design plans in the video below.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.