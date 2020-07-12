Darius Rucker and wife Beth split after 20 years of marriage

CHARLESTON, SC (WCIV) — Darius Rucker posted on Twitter and Facebook that he and his wife Beth have "made the decision to consciously uncouple."

“We remain close friends and parenting partners and continue to be each other’s biggest cheerleaders. Our priority will always be our beautiful family. We have so much love in our hearts for each other and will continue to encourage growth and expansion in one other,” they said on social media.

The Charleston native married his wife Beth back in 2000, and they had two children together.