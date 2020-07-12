Advertisement

Darius Rucker and wife Beth split after 20 years of marriage

Darius Rucker and his wife have split after 20 years of marriage.
Darius Rucker and his wife have split after 20 years of marriage.(Darius Rucker Twitter account)
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 11:37 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, SC (WCIV) — Darius Rucker posted on Twitter and Facebook that he and his wife Beth have "made the decision to consciously uncouple."

“We remain close friends and parenting partners and continue to be each other’s biggest cheerleaders. Our priority will always be our beautiful family. We have so much love in our hearts for each other and will continue to encourage growth and expansion in one other,” they said on social media.

The Charleston native married his wife Beth back in 2000, and they had two children together.

Latest News

News

Community-wide effort leads to cleaner streets in Cross City

Updated: 5 hours ago
Cross City residents joined forces to help pick up trash around the community after the City Clerk made a post on Facebook asking for people's help. A group of about 50 people spent their Saturday morning restoring beauty to their city.

News

Alachua County Sheriffs particpate in online forum

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Nicole Rogers
Alachua County Sheriff Candidate Clovis Watson and current sheriff, Sadie Darnell, discussed some serious issues in the community today in an online forum.

News

New rest areas coming to Columbia County

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The Florida Department of Transportation is in the process of demolishing and rebuilding both rest areas on I-10 west of Columbia County.

News

Police are investigating an armed robbery in Starke

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Bradford County deputies and Starke police officers are teaming up to investigate an armed robbery.

Latest News

News

Family finds dog thanks to TV20 and good samaritan

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A missing family pet so beloved by a family that they offered a two thousand dollar reward has been found by a TV20 News viewer.

News

Marion County man drives van into church and sets it on fire

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Nicole Rogers
Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a possible prejudice crime at the Queen of Peace Catholic Church on Southwest Highway 200 .

News

Columbia County crash leaves one dead

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A motorcyclist was killed in a two vehicle crash yesterday in Columbia County.

News

100 Black Men organization comes to Gainesville

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
Two Gainesville men are chartering the organization to empower young black men in the Gainesville area.

News

Suwannee County Correctional Employee arrested after hiding her boyfriend from police

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 11:23 PM EDT
|
By Casey Fite
24 YEAR OLD CYNTHIA MASH KNEW HER BOYFRIEND VIOLATED PAROLE AND WAS WANTED BY POLICE BUT INSTEAD PROVIDED HIM SHELTER.

News

Commissioner David Moore tests negative for COVID-19

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 11:03 PM EDT
|
By Casey Fite
The church on baseline road in Ocala underwent deep cleaning and sanitization this week and services will resume in person this weekend.