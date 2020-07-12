Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — LeBron James says his thoughts on social justice can’t be contained on the back of a basketball jersey. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar won’t wear one of the NBA-approved social justice messages on the back of his jersey when the NBA resumes competition later this month in the Orlando bubble. As part of the NBA’s recognition of the nationwide invigoration of the social justice movement sparked by the death of George Floyd, NBA players are allowed to choose from a lengthy list of possible messages for their jerseys during the league’s restart. James is among just a few who declined to choose one of the messages, he said.

UNDATED (AP) — San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich says he had some reservations about being at the NBA restart at the Disney complex near Orlando, Florida. But after talks with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and others, he decided it would be smart and safe to be with the Spurs for the resumption of the season. Popovich says it's about more than basketball. He points to how the league can help make changes in society by raising awareness to social causes and a need to combat racism.

UNDATED (AP) — Roman Polak of the Stars and Mike Green of the Oilers are opting out of playing, and Lightning captain Steven Stamkos will try to play after recovering from injury. Green, Kampfer and three other players joined Calgary defenseman Travis Hamonic in choosing not to participate in the resumption of the NHL season. Boston’s Steven Kampfer, Montreal’s Karl Alzner and Vancouver’s Sven Baertschi also decided to opt out. Green, like Hamonic, decided not to play for family reasons. Stamkos has a lower-body injury and will not be 100% when training camps open Monday.

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Justin Thomas went from a three-shot deficit to a two-shot lead in the Workday Charity Open. Thomas had a third consecutive round without bogeys, this one a 66. He made birdies early to keep pace with Collin Morikawa. When Morikawa fell back, Thomas added three birdies to hold off Viktor Hovland. The Norwegian star also had a 66. The final round is a glimpse of golf's next generation. All three will be in the final group because of an early start to avoid storms. The round needs to finish Sunday to have a day to get ready for the Memorial.

STATELINE, Nev. (AP) — Former tennis player Mardy Fish birdied the final five holes in a record-breaking round Saturday to take a three-point lead over former Buffalo defensive tackle Kyle Williams in the American Century Championship. The celebrity tournament is being played without fans at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course because of the coronavirus pandemic. Fish had an event-record 37-point round under the modified Stableford scoring system. He opened with a bogey, then made 10 birdies in a course-record 9-under 63 to push his two-day points total to 55. The nearly 300-pound Williams is trying to become the first lineman to win the event. He had a 27-point day, making an eagle, five birdies and six bogeys in a 71.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Gyasi Zardes scored twice, and the Columbus Crew beat Ohio rival Cincinnati FC 4-0 in the MLS is Back tournament. Lucas Zelarayan scored on a free kick in the 27th minute that curled over the wall and just tapped the post. Zardes scored three minutes later to give the Crew a 2-0 lead. He added his second goal in the 49th minute with an assist from Zelarayan. Youness Mokhtar added the final goal in the 60th minute.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Florian Valot scored in the opening minutes, and the New York Red Bulls beat Atlanta United 1-0 in the MLS is Back tournament. The game was delayed for 45 minutes because of lightning in the area. The tournament is being played without fans at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports at Walt Disney World. Valot, who missed most of the past two seasons with ACL injuries, scored in the fourth minute.