Man dies in Bradford County car crash

Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 11:00 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a 31-year-old man from Lake Butler was traveling south on county road 229 when he ran off the right side of the road.

As he tried to get his car back into the road, he ended up crossing several lanes and ran off the road again. Troopers say he hit a tree causing his car to spin. The man flew from his seat and was pronounced dead at the scene.

