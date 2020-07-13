Advertisement

City leaders announce possible changes to GPD policies and funding

A possibility of increasing funds as well as more community involvement were discussed in the five hour meeting
By Claudia Bellofatto
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It took around three hours for almost 60 people to speak during public comment in today’s Gainesville City Commission workshop on police reform.

Mayor Lauren Poe and City Commissioners also took turns discussing questions and concerns surrounding the hiring process and funding of the department.

Members from the Gainesville Police Department emphasized the benefit of current programs in place, like B.O.L.D and the The Reichert House, that are working to enhance intervention and prevention of local crimes.

GPD members also mentioned the possibility of increasing funding to supply two body-cameras each for all sworn-officers. That topic will be further discussed in the August city meeting as an agenda item.

Funding aside, Gainesville Assistant Police Chief, Lonnie Scott, said that the solution to many of the issues involving the police force starts with better communication between the police department and community. Assistant Police Chief Scott says GPD has had a history of success in community policing. As far as use of force goes, he has made a conscious effort to create a standard for all of his officers.

“I have spoken to some of the officers recently and asked them to treat the people we deal with as if they were family members. If we have to make an arrest, how would you handle that if that was your brother or sister? Because if we have to use force, we have to use that same mentality that if we are treating these people, our neighbors, the same as if we were treating our family,” Assistant Police Chief Scott said.

Before the meeting ended, almost sixty callers took turns voicing their opinions, with several callers demanding that GPD funding be cut by at least 50%. One caller called the defunding of GPS ‘an absolute necessity.'

The full meeting went on for more than five hours, find a recording of the meeting <a href=“https://tinyurl.com/CCArchivesGNV”>here</a> .

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Registration opens for citizen’s academy in Marion County

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
MCSO’s Citizen Academy and Partnership program offers a free seven-week education course that starts in September. Each week, the program will focus on giving an in-depth look at different aspects of the agency. Examples include personnel, equipment, policies, procedures and overall function.

News

Fans, business owners await decision on Gator football season

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brianda Villegas
The pandemic is suspending several sporting events across the country for the fall semester but Gator football is still up in the air.

News

Mother of missing Ocala teen speaks out - clipped version

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Mother of missing Ocala teen speaks out

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Julia Laude
Ocala police officials said they’ve been following all credible leads.   His mother said, her son could have been coerced into leaving.

Latest News

News

Coins: The latest pandemic shortage

Updated: 4 hours ago
You may have seen signs at a store that ask you to use correct change or pay electronically.

Local

GAINESVILLE MAYOR LAUREN POE, CITY COMMISSIONERS, AND LEADERS FROM GAINESVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT DISCUSSED POLICE REFORM TODAY.

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Gainesville Mayor Lauren Poe, City Comissioners, and Leaders from Gainesville Police Department Discussed Police Reform today.

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Casey Fite
THEY TALKED ABOUT INCREASING THE USE OF COMMUNITY POLICING, WHILE HIGHLIGHTING THE CURRENT CRIME INTERVENTION AND PREVENTION PROGRAMS.

Local

Actress and Marion County Resident Kelly Preston dies at 57 after battle with breast cancer

Updated: 9 hours ago
Preston enjoyed a lengthy career in film and television, appearing in “Jerry Maguire,” “Twins” and at times starring with her husband, John Travolta, in films like “Battlefield Earth” and “Gotti.”

Health

Gainesville Health and Fitness: Yoga Poses

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Our friends at Gainesville Health and Fitness have some yoga poses for you this Monday morning.

News

Gainesville Health and Fitness: Yoga Poses

Updated: 12 hours ago