City leaders announce possible changes to GPD policies and funding

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It took around three hours for almost 60 people to speak during public comment in today’s Gainesville City Commission workshop on police reform.

Mayor Lauren Poe and City Commissioners also took turns discussing questions and concerns surrounding the hiring process and funding of the department.

Members from the Gainesville Police Department emphasized the benefit of current programs in place, like B.O.L.D and the The Reichert House, that are working to enhance intervention and prevention of local crimes.

GPD members also mentioned the possibility of increasing funding to supply two body-cameras each for all sworn-officers. That topic will be further discussed in the August city meeting as an agenda item.

Funding aside, Gainesville Assistant Police Chief, Lonnie Scott, said that the solution to many of the issues involving the police force starts with better communication between the police department and community. Assistant Police Chief Scott says GPD has had a history of success in community policing. As far as use of force goes, he has made a conscious effort to create a standard for all of his officers.

“I have spoken to some of the officers recently and asked them to treat the people we deal with as if they were family members. If we have to make an arrest, how would you handle that if that was your brother or sister? Because if we have to use force, we have to use that same mentality that if we are treating these people, our neighbors, the same as if we were treating our family,” Assistant Police Chief Scott said.

Before the meeting ended, almost sixty callers took turns voicing their opinions, with several callers demanding that GPD funding be cut by at least 50%. One caller called the defunding of GPS ‘an absolute necessity.'

The full meeting went on for more than five hours, find a recording of the meeting <a href=“https://tinyurl.com/CCArchivesGNV”>here</a> .

