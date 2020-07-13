Fans, business owners await decision on Gator football season

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The pandemic is suspending several sporting events across the country for the fall semester. Gator football is still up in the air and the decision could impact Gainesville’s economy.

It is the question on the minds of a lot of Gator fans: Will there be a football season or not?

The answer to that is what is keeping business owners in Gainesville on their toes.

UF Economic Impact Analysis Program Director Christa Court says visitors spend about 70 million dollars for football related events.

For some businesses, no football season could mean laying off employees.

“That’s over a thousand jobs in the community that are supported just by football visitor expenditure. So this is again not to say that all of those would completely go away, they may be supported by alternate expenditures, if there’s not a football season, that’s the scope of the activity we’re talking about,” Christa Court PhD, said.

The PAC-12 and the Big Ten already decided to do conference-only match ups, losing as many as three games each.

SEC athletic directors have not made a decision but met to “discuss alternatives” for the fall semester on Monday.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.