Florida News Digest

TOP STORIES:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA

FORT LAUDERDALE — Florida recorded more than 12,000 new confirmed coronavirus cases Monday after a record-setting weekend, a spike that partly reflects the large number of tests being performed. The state reported 12,624 new cases out of more than 112,000 tests reported since Sunday, when the state reported 15,300 new cases, a national record. The state has seen a positivity rate for tests of just over 11% the last two days. That is still four times the 2.3% rate the state had in late May, but a drop from the near 20% rate seen last week. Officials have said they want to get the rate below 5%. By Terry Spencer and Kelli Kennedy. SENT: 374 words with AP Photos.

TRUMP-RUSSIA PROBE

WASHINGTON — A federal judge on Monday demanded more information about President Donald Trump’s decision to commute the prison sentence of longtime ally Roger Stone.U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson ordered that the parties provide her by Tuesday with a copy of the executive order that commuted Stone’s sentence. She also asked for clarity about the scope of the clemency, including whether it covers just his prison sentence or also the two-year period of supervised release that was part of his sentence. By Eric Tucker. SENT: 300 words with AP Photos.

ELECTION 2020-WATCH — These are among the darkest days of President Donald Trump’s presidency. Coronavirus infections are exploding, the economic recovery is in jeopardy and Trump may have undermined his own “law and order” message by commuting the prison sentence of his friend and political adviser. By Steve Peoples. SENT: 950 words with AP Photos.

IN BRIEF:

RACIAL INJUSTICE-FLORIDA — A Florida man has been arrested on charges that he helped start a fire that engulfed a building housing a Champs Sports store in Tampa during unrest that followed a protest over the death of George Floyd in May.

FATAL APARTMENT FIRE — Firefighters say they found the body of a woman inside an abandoned apartment building in Delray Beach.

FATAL FIRE-RETIRED FIREFIGHTER — Officials say a retired Miami firefighter died in a South Florida house fire.

IN SPORTS:

BKN--VIRUS OUTBREAK-NBA

LAKE BUENA VISTA — Russell Westbrook of the Houston Rockets says he has tested positive for coronavirus, and that he plans to eventually join his team at the restart of the NBA season. Westbrook made the revelation Monday on social media. By Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds.

____

