Gainesville activists call for funds to be reallocated from local police

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The steps of Gainesville's City Hall filling up with people supporting a movement to defund police.

Community and group members carried signs bearing messages such as "Defund the Police."

One event organizer said that he would like to see the city commission cut funding for police and allocate the money to various social needs.

"When we talk about defunding the police, we're looking at trying to cut 50 percent off of the police budget and reprioritize that money back into local schools, into public housing, into cutting GRU Rates," said Pete Taylor a Branch Organizer with Gainesville Socialist Alternative.

Wallace Mazon, an organizer with the Gainesville dream defenders, shared his encounter with police at a young age and said it was a pivotal moment in his life.

"He yelled at me, 'Do you want to take a trip in the back of my car?' he said that to a child, and at that moment, I knew the police weren't there to protect and serve," said Mazon.

Taylor said it is essential for the city to understand the needs of the community. He said people coming out and speaking out for what they want, will help in one particular area.

"One of the things that I've seen happen with the city commission is not that I don't think they mean well, but they often don't feel like they without pressure from the community, they're mot willing to push back against the police unions in some ways and the larger body of police in the community," said Taylor.

Attendees also had the chance to speak during public comment. One activist said, "The police have not served us, so defunding the police is the best choice."

Their main call to action for this event: "Voice your opinion at the Gainesville City Commission meeting." Commissioners are set to discuss this issue Monday at 9:30 AM.

