Gainesville Fire Rescue responds to a heat stroke

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Firefighters are known to respond to heated situations, but this time there wasn’t a fire.

Gainesville firefighters were called out to a home Northwest Gainesville on Sunday to help a man who had suffered from a heat stroke

Firefighters say it happened while he was working on the roof of his house.

The man was later given medical attention.

GFR advises residents to stay hydrated when working outside especially during the hottest times of the day.

