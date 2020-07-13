Gainesville Mayor Lauren Poe, City Comissioners, and Leaders from Gainesville Police Department Discussed Police Reform today.

Gainesville Mayor Lauren Poe, City Commissioners, and leaders from Gainesville Police Department discussed police reform today.

For a majority of the morning meeting they talked about increasing the use of community policing while highlighting the current crime intervention and prevention programs.

Gainesville Police leader stressed that it will take a community effort to solve the current officer accountability issues and the local crime trends.

Leaders also talked about the proposed changes to GPD’s use of force policies and possibly increasing the use of body cameras.

