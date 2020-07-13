Loved ones to host meeting to search for missing Ocala teen

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The search for a missing teen in Ocala continues. It’s been a little over a month since 16-year-old Connor Hoff went missing. He was last seen getting into a compact blue car.

Now his family members and loved ones are hosting an organized meeting to gather volunteers that could help bring Connor home.

They are meeting at the Brick City Center for the arts Courtway Yard on Tuesday. That event starts at 5:15 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.