Mother of missing Ocala teen speaks out

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Connor Hoff has been missing for over three weeks now. His mother Tammy Hoff said she just wants her son to come home.

“It is the most horrible feeling that you can ever have, is not knowing if your child is safe or where they’re at and you just pray every night that God is watching over him and that angels are around him, protecting him and at any moment he will walk through that door,” Hoff said.

The 16-year-old was last seen in the afternoon of June 17th, getting into an older blue compact car.

Ocala Police Officials said, he left a note at his grandparent’s home saying he had to sort things out and would be back when he turns 18.

“...I promise I am safe and will be okay. I love all of you, I just need time to find myself...”

Ocala police officials said they’ve been following all credible leads. His mother said, he could have been coerced into leaving.

“I feel he was possibly corrosively abducted due to online grooming and gaming,” Hoff added.

Hoff wants to remind other parents to remain vigilant.

“I want parents to be aware that there are lots of apps out there that are anonymous that can’t be traced, there are a lot of numbers going around that are not traceable that kids are now using,” she added.

But wherever Connor may be, Hoff said she just wants to know that he is okay.

“Connor I love you. I love you so much. I miss you. Your brother and your sister miss you. We want you to come home. We just want to be there to help you and support you and please reach out somehow, someway just to let us know that you’re okay,” she said.

There will be an organized volunteer meeting tomorrow evening to follow up on any leads and get more boots on the ground to look for the missing teen.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.