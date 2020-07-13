Advertisement

Mother of missing Ocala teen speaks out

Ocala police officials said they’ve been following all credible leads.   His mother Tammy Hoff said, her son could have been coerced into leaving.  
By Julia Laude
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Connor Hoff has been missing for over three weeks now. His mother Tammy Hoff said she just wants her son to come home.

“It is the most horrible feeling that you can ever have, is not knowing if your child is safe or where they’re at and you just pray every night that God is watching over him and that angels are around him, protecting him and at any moment he will walk through that door,” Hoff said.

Ocala Police Officials said, he left a note saying he had to sort things out and would be back when he turns 18.
Ocala Police Officials said, he left a note saying he had to sort things out and would be back when he turns 18.(WCJB)

The 16-year-old was last seen in the afternoon of June 17th, getting into an older blue compact car.

Ocala Police Officials said, he left a note at his grandparent’s home saying he had to sort things out and would be back when he turns 18.

Ocala police officials said they’ve been following all credible leads. His mother said, he could have been coerced into leaving.

“I feel he was possibly corrosively abducted due to online grooming and gaming,” Hoff added.

Hoff wants to remind other parents to remain vigilant.

“I want parents to be aware that there are lots of apps out there that are anonymous that can’t be traced, there are a lot of numbers going around that are not traceable that kids are now using,” she added.

Ocala Police Officials said, he left a note saying he had to sort things out and would be back when he turns 18.
Ocala Police Officials said, he left a note saying he had to sort things out and would be back when he turns 18.(Tammy Hoff)

But wherever Connor may be, Hoff said she just wants to know that he is okay.

“Connor I love you. I love you so much. I miss you. Your brother and your sister miss you. We want you to come home. We just want to be there to help you and support you and please reach out somehow, someway just to let us know that you’re okay,” she said.

There will be an organized volunteer meeting tomorrow evening to follow up on any leads and get more boots on the ground to look for the missing teen.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Fans, business owners await decision on Gator football season

Updated: moments ago
|
By Brianda Villegas
The pandemic is suspending several sporting events across the country for the fall semester but Gator football is still up in the air.

News

Mother of missing Ocala teen speaks out - clipped version

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Coins: The latest pandemic shortage

Updated: 3 hours ago
You may have seen signs at a store that ask you to use correct change or pay electronically.

News

Gainesville Mayor Lauren Poe, City Comissioners, and Leaders from Gainesville Police Department Discussed Police Reform today.

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Casey Fite
THEY TALKED ABOUT INCREASING THE USE OF COMMUNITY POLICING, WHILE HIGHLIGHTING THE CURRENT CRIME INTERVENTION AND PREVENTION PROGRAMS.

Latest News

Health

Gainesville Health and Fitness: Yoga Poses

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Our friends at Gainesville Health and Fitness have some yoga poses for you this Monday morning.

News

Gainesville Health and Fitness: Yoga Poses

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Work to begin on Starke Railroad overpass

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
Crews are set to start work on the Starke railroad overpass on State Road 100 Monday. According to the Florida Department of Transportation, the project will see construction of a bridge from Adams Street to South Street in downtown Starke.

News

Loved ones to host meeting to search for missing Ocala teen

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Gainesville Fire Rescue responds to a heat stroke

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Your Week Ahead: July 13-17

Updated: 14 hours ago