Registration opens for citizen’s academy in Marion County

The course will give an in-depth look at different aspects of the agency
MCSO’s Citizen Academy and Partnership program offers a free seven-week education course that starts in September. Each week, the program will focus on giving an in-depth look at different aspects of the agency. Examples include personnel, equipment, policies, procedures and overall function.
MCSO's Citizen Academy and Partnership program offers a free seven-week education course that starts in September. Each week, the program will focus on giving an in-depth look at different aspects of the agency. Examples include personnel, equipment, policies, procedures and overall function.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - For residents wanting a behind-the-scenes look into the operations running the Marion County Sheriff’s office, there’s a chance to do so.

MCSO’s Citizen Academy and Partnership program offers a free seven-week education course that starts in September. Each week, the program will focus on giving an in-depth look at different aspects of the agency. Examples include personnel, equipment, policies, procedures and overall function.

Classes take place Tuesdays’s and Thursday’s from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in sheriff’s office multipurpose room on 3300 NW 10th Street in Ocala.

To register, prospective students will need to fill out the following form here.

