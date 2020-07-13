Advertisement

‘Whoa! That was close!’: Lightning nearly hits Oklahoma trooper

By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – An Oklahoma Highway Patrol officer escapes a close call on an interstate in the middle of a summer rainstorm.

The trooper had stopped to help someone who lost construction equipment off a trailer when lightning struck just a few feet away from him.

“Whoa! That was close!” a tweet from the patrol showing the dashcam video said. “This lightning strike came awfully close to our trooper.”

The officer wasn’t hurt, but he quickly put some space between himself and where the lightning hit the ground.

The incident happened along I-44, about 35 miles southwest of Tulsa.

The video is a hit on social media, racking up some 40,000 views on Twitter.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Atlanta won’t drop Braves name, but will review Tomahawk Chop

Updated: 6 minutes ago
The team said it has had conversations with several Native American communities and changing the name of the Braves "is not under consideration or is considered necessary."

National

Washington NFL team dropping name after 87 years

Updated: 7 minutes ago
The team launched a 'thorough review' of the name July 3 that the NFL supported. That came in the aftermath of prominent sponsors FedEx, Nike, PepsiCo and Bank of America calling for a change.

National

Rockets’ Westbrook says he tested positive for coronavirus

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By TIM REYNOLDS AP Basketball Writer
As recently as Sunday, the Rockets believed that Westbrook and James Harden — neither of whom traveled with the team to Walt Disney World near Orlando last week — would be with the team in the next few days.

National

Body found in search of lake for ‘Glee’ star Naya Rivera

Updated: 23 minutes ago
A sheriff’s official says a body was found during the search for missing “Glee” star Naya Rivera at a southern California lake.

National

Prosecutors: Epstein victim to speak at associate’s hearing

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By LARRY NEUMEISTER
One or more victims of Jeffrey Epstein will tell a judge Tuesday that his ex-girlfriend should be denied bail on charges that she recruited teenage girls for him to sexually abuse in the 1990s, prosecutors said Monday.

Latest News

National Politics

US to reject nearly all Chinese claims in South China Sea

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By MATTHEW LEE and LOLITA C. BALDOR
U.S. officials say the Trump administration is poised to escalate its actions against China by stepping squarely into one of the most sensitive regional issues dividing them and outright rejecting nearly all of Beijing’s significant maritime claims in the South China Sea.

National

Missing 5-year-old in Fla. found safe; Amber Alert canceled

Updated: 40 minutes ago
An Amber Alert has been canceled after a missing 5-year-old from Madison, Fla. was found safe, officials said Monday.

National Politics

Judge: Women can get abortion pill without doctor visits

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN
U.S. District Judge Theodore Chuang in Maryland concluded that the "in-person requirements" for patients seeking medication abortion care impose a "substantial obstacle" to abortion patients and are likely unconstitutional under the circumstances of the pandemic.

National Politics

More than 200 schools back lawsuit over foreign student rule

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By COLLIN BINKLEY
More than 200 universities are backing a legal challenge to the Trump administration’s new restrictions on international students, arguing that the policy jeopardizes students’ safety and forces schools to reconsider fall plans they have spent months preparing.

National Politics

US budget deficit hits all-time high of $864 billion in June

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By MARTIN CRUTSINGER AP Economics Writer
For the first nine months of this budget year, which began Oct. 1, the deficit totals $2.74 trillion, also a record for that period.