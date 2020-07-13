Advertisement

Work to begin on Starke Railroad overpass

Crews are set to start work on the Starke railroad overpass on State Road 100 Monday.
By Amber Pellicone
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 6:44 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Starke, Fla. (WCJB) - Crews are set to start work on the Starke railroad overpass on State Road 100 Monday.

According to the Florida Department of Transportation, the project will see construction of a bridge from Adams Street to South Street in downtown Starke.

The City of Starke is currently divided by the CSX railroad running next to US 301.

With twenty-nine trains traveling through the city each day, this overpass will improve traffic flow and emergency response times.

One-way roads will be constructed to allow for local traffic to access Cherry, Church, Thompson and Walnut Streets.

In a release, FDOT said crews will be making their way out today for construction to begin in the coming days and weeks.

The cost of this project will cost over 23 million dollars and it is expected to be completed in late 2022.

