Your week ahead: July 13-17

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - On Tuesday, the Ocala Breeders Sales will host it’s July sale of two-year-olds and horses of racing age. COVID-19 concerns postponed the event. But now more than 1,000 horses will be on the block for potential buyers.

People from all over the world Visit Ocala to bid on these thoroughbred horses.

The sale will be going on through Friday.

On Tuesday, residents will be flocking to the swamp once again, but this time it’s not for Gator football.

The event calls on pastors and faith leaders from all around the community to pray against racism.

Event organizers say they’ll follow CDC guidelines by wearing masks. That event starts at 8:30 p.m.

Attendees will enter the stadium near the alligator statue on the northeast corner of Gale Lemerand Drive and Stadium road

Wednesday is the last day to file your taxes. The original date, April 15, was changed to July 15 due to the pandemic. The IRS urges taxpayers to file as quickly as possible before the new deadline.

According to the IRS everyone is eligible to file for an extension, that would be October 15. If don’t file your taxes, the penalty will be 10 times higher.

The department of health in Dixie County is having free COVID-19 testing this week. Testing starts Thursday on July 16 at the Royal Temple Church of God in Christ in Cross City. Residents don’t have to show signs or symptoms to be tested and no appointment is needed. Health officials say results will come within five to ten days. Testing is from 9 a.m. through 11:30 a.m.

