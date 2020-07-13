Advertisement

Your week ahead: July 13-17

The week ahead(WCJB)
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - On Tuesday, the Ocala Breeders Sales will host it’s July sale of two-year-olds and horses of racing age. COVID-19 concerns postponed the event. But now more than 1,000 horses will be on the block for potential buyers.

People from all over the world Visit Ocala to bid on these thoroughbred horses.

The sale will be going on through Friday.

On Tuesday, residents will be flocking to the swamp once again, but this time it’s not for Gator football.

The event calls on pastors and faith leaders from all around the community to pray against racism.

Event organizers say they’ll follow CDC guidelines by wearing masks. That event starts at 8:30 p.m.

Attendees will enter the stadium near the alligator statue on the northeast corner of Gale Lemerand Drive and Stadium road

Wednesday is the last day to file your taxes. The original date, April 15, was changed to July 15 due to the pandemic. The IRS urges taxpayers to file as quickly as possible before the new deadline.

According to the IRS everyone is eligible to file for an extension, that would be October 15. If don’t file your taxes, the penalty will be 10 times higher.

The department of health in Dixie County is having free COVID-19 testing this week. Testing starts Thursday on July 16 at the Royal Temple Church of God in Christ in Cross City. Residents don’t have to show signs or symptoms to be tested and no appointment is needed. Health officials say results will come within five to ten days. Testing is from 9 a.m. through 11:30 a.m.

Latest News

Local

Gainesville activists call for funds to be reallocated from local police

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Dylan Lyons
Members of the Gainesville Socialist Alternative group gathered at city hall ahead of Monday's city commission meeting to express their desire to have local police defunded. The group said they would like to see money reallocated to different social needs in the community.

News

Updated: 14 minutes ago
Local

Loved ones to host meeting to search for missing Ocala teen

Updated: 1 hour ago
People from around the community will gather on Tuesday to help search for Connor Hoff, who has been missing for about a month.

Local

Gainesville Fire Rescue responds to a heat stroke

Updated: 1 hour ago
GFR went to help a man who suffered from a heat stroke on Sunday.

Latest News

Local

Neighboring Pastor and Ocala mayor react to Saturday’s church attack

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Landon Harrar
Ocala's mayor and a pastor at a church right across the street from Queen of Peace Catholic Church speak up about security measures after Saturday's church attack.

Local

Updated: 5 hours ago

Local

Updated: 5 hours ago

Local

Alachua County Public Schools to host food drive

Updated: 5 hours ago
Families will be able to pick up food at a distribution event hosted by ACPS.

Local

Man dies in crash in Suwannee County

Updated: 6 hours ago
A truck hit two pedestrians walking in Suwannee County.

Local

Santa Fe College reveals reopening plan

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 11:50 PM EDT