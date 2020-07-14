Actress and Marion County resident Kelly Preston dies at age 57, non-profit honors her

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - It wasn’t the typical ‘Music Monday’ rehearsal for the Champions for Champions choir group this week. Monday’s meeting not only had the group singing but reflecting on a loss to the community.

After a two-year battle with breast cancer, actress and Marion County resident, Kelly Preston died.

The Champions for Champions choir took a moment to remember Kelly Preston and the Travolta family Monday night before they sang ‘We go Together’ from Grease.

Music Monday. First time the kids are hearing and singing this song. A perfect timing to honor and dedicate to the memory of a loving and beautiful lady Kelly Preston-Travolta. RIP. Another great loss to our community. Our sincerest sympathy to John Travolta and their kids. Posted by Champions for Champions on Monday, July 13, 2020

“We wanted to do some new music and this is one of the songs they wanted to do and then we learned of course, Monday morning that Kelly Preston had past away and when we got there we talked about it briefly to remember the family,” Choir Director Jaclyn Konicek said.

The group had planned on rehearsing the song last week, but there were still a few things left to do, Konicek said.

So they waited, and when they found out, Konicek said it must have been a part of a bigger plan.

“As we pray, God leads us to do things that will glorify him, as we pray and I always pray for the kids, pray for the rehearsals. We pray that we can minister to our community and in doing that, pretty cool things happen a lot of times,” Konicek added.

Champions for Champions officials said that John Travolta and Kelly Preston were great advocates for autism awareness and often supported the Ocala non-profit financially as well.

