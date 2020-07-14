Columbia County school officials cancel 2020 senior prom
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 4:42 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The class of 2020 will not get their senior prom in Columbia County. School district officials attributed the decision to a rise in COVID-19 cases.
On Monday, Columbia County had a record number of new cases added. Officials were hoping to hold a joint Columbia High School and Fort White High School prom this summer.
