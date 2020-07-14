FL Lottery
FL Lottery
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) _ These Florida lotteries were drawn Monday:
11-12-33-36-49, Cash Ball: 4
(eleven, twelve, thirty-three, thirty-six, forty-nine; Cash Ball: four)
Estimated jackpot: $91 million
1-9
(one, nine)
9-7
(nine, seven)
9-3-7
(nine, three, seven)
6-6-4
(six, six, four)
6-4-0-3
(six, four, zero, three)
2-0-2-4
(two, zero, two, four)
6-4-3-2-6
(six, four, three, two, six)
1-4-6-4-6
(one, four, six, four, six)
Estimated jackpot: $87 million