Gainesville police find person shot at Days Inn on 13th Street

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A person suffered gunshot wounds after Gainesville Police officers responded to an incident at the Days Inn Monday evening.

The University of Florida’s Public Safety department posted a Tweet at 8:34 p.m. saying shots were fired at the hotel on 1901 SW 13th Street.

UF Alert Shots Fired at off campus at Days Inn 1901 SW 13th St 138. Avoid area or secure in place if nearby. Details to follow. — UF Public Safety (@UFPublicSafety) July 14, 2020

Police believe the suspect could be a tall, skinny Black man wearing a black hat. He was last seen heading south on Southwest 13th Street away from the Day’s Inn.

UF Alert Person shot. Gainesville Police on scene. Details to follow. — UF Public Safety (@UFPublicSafety) July 14, 2020

The scene is still active and police advise people to avoid this area or stay in place if they’re located near the incident.

UF Alert Scene still active. Suspect possibly tall skinny black male wearing black hat, last seen heading south on SW 13th St from location. Details to follow. — UF Public Safety (@UFPublicSafety) July 14, 2020

