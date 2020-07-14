Advertisement

Gainesville police find person shot at Days Inn on 13th Street

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 10:01 PM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A person suffered gunshot wounds after Gainesville Police officers responded to an incident at the Days Inn Monday evening.

The University of Florida’s Public Safety department posted a Tweet at 8:34 p.m. saying shots were fired at the hotel on 1901 SW 13th Street.

Police believe the suspect could be a tall, skinny Black man wearing a black hat. He was last seen heading south on Southwest 13th Street away from the Day’s Inn.

The scene is still active and police advise people to avoid this area or stay in place if they’re located near the incident.

