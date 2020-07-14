GPD investigates shooting attempt at NE Gainesville apartment complex

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department is investigating an attempted homicide that happened Tuesday, around 4:40 am in the Village and Forest Green Apartments on N.E. 15th Street.

Officers responded to calls of a man saying his car was shot multiple times as he was leaving the apartment complex. The victim said 3-4 men were standing outside his car when the shots were fired, according to GPD.

Over five bullets hit the victim’s car, a house, and an unoccupied structure, but no one was injured.

Detectives do not believe the Days Inn shooting that happened earlier on S.W. 13th Street and this shooting are connected.

If you have any information about this shooting, GPD is requesting to contact detectives at 352-393-7670 or you can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 352-372-7687 or https://www.stopcrime.tv/.

