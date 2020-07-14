Advertisement

GPD states it has seen an increase in gun violence this year

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville police say gun violence is growing this year following two more shootings overnight.

Police say Kurry Jackson, 37, died from his wounds after being shot inside his room at the Days Inn Monday night.

Following that shooting, GPD is investigating an attempted homicide that happened Tuesday morning around 4 a.m. at the Village and Forest Green apartments.

The victim called dispatchers and said his car was shot several times as he was leaving the apartment complex.

Bullets struck the car and nearby buildings but no one was injured.

"Chief [Tony] Jones along with everyone here in the Gainesville Police Department remains very concerned about the firearms that are on the streets and the growing shootings here in Gainesville," said Graham Glover, the GPD public information officer. "We continue to look for ways in which we can stem the tide of this growing violence in our city."

Detectives do not believe these shootings are related.

GPD said the number of shootings they have investigated this year is more than 80—doubling the number of shootings this time last year.

