Here is the latest Florida news from The Associated Press at 7:40 a.m. EDT

MIAMI (AP) — The FBI arrested a fugitive who'd been on the run for five years when he arrived at Miami International Airport last week. Jonathan Cifuentes flew into Miami International Airport in federal custody on Friday and was arrested on a charge of unlawful flight to avoid prosecution. He was wanted for a 2015 shooting at a Doral club. The agency then took him to jail, where he is being held on two counts of attempted premeditated murder and one count of discharging a fire arm in public. Cifuentes arranged the surrender through his Miami attorney Antonio Valiente.

NEW YORK (AP) — Jeffrey Epstein's former girlfriend will face a judge and at least one of her accusers by video at a hearing to determine whether she stays behind bars until trial on charges she helped Epstein find school girls to sexually abuse. The hearing is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon in Manhattan federal court. It occurs a day after prosecutors argued in court papers that the 58-year-old British socialite will flee the country if she is freed on $5 million bail. That's the bail amount her defense lawyers recommended on Friday, when they called for her release. They said electronic monitoring, private security and her friends and two siblings in the New York area would keep her in place.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Two Florida men have been charged with stealing 93 protected sea turtle eggs. Federal prosecutors in West Palm Beach announced charges Monday against Carl Lawrence Cobb and Bruce Wayne Bivins. They each face three felony counts, including violating the Endangered Species Act. A criminal complaint says Cobb dropped Bivins off at the Singer Island Beach, just north of Palm Beach, on the night of May 24. Florida wildlife officers say they spotted Bivins taking the eggs and then recovered them after stopping Cobb's truck. The eggs were relocated by marine biologists. Investigators say the men had been planning to sell the eggs.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A top doctor is warning that Florida’s rapidly increasing number of coronavirus cases is turning Miami into the “epicenter of the pandemic," and an epidemiologist says the region’s situation “extremely grave.” Their assessments come as Florida recorded more than 12,000 new confirmed coronavirus cases Monday after a record-setting weekend. The spike partly reflects the larger number of tests being performed but also a high percentage of those returning positive. The state set a national daily record of more than 15,000 cases reported Sunday. The state added another 35 deaths Monday, with the one-week average remaining at 71 per day.