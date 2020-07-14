Advertisement

Hotel Eleo at the University of Florida now open to guests

Even before the pandemic began, hotel management wanted to incorporate a hospital-grade level of cleaning.
By Brianda Villegas
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University Of Florida has opened a new hotel across from UF Health Shands facilities that has health and safety precautions in place from the moment you walk in.

Hotel Eleo at The University of Florida is a 173 room boutique hotel that is six stories tall.

The hotel opened at the beginning of July and has one restaurant, a 24-hour fitness studio, and two meeting rooms.

“There is a pandemic going on that allows the team at the Hotel Eleo University of Florida to go the extra mile to ensure everyone has the best experience possible,” Public Relations Manager Jane Watkins said.

Even before the pandemic began, hotel management wanted to incorporate a hospital-grade level of cleaning. From the moment guests pull up in their calls, valet puts their keys in a sanitation box. There are also touch-free hand sanitizer stations, plexiglass barriers at the front desk, and touch-less options to open the door to your room.

“When you get to your room, the room has been sanitized and sealed and we have an electrostatic sprayer that after housekeeping comes through, the housekeeping team comes through, they spray the room,” Watkins said.

Hotel staff also go through the same health and safety training as UF Health hospital staff do.

“It’s important that the staff are consistent that the patient and the family receive the same care and empathetic greeting at the hotel that they also do at the hospital and vice versa,” Vice President of UF Health Facilities Bradley Pollitt said.

While the hotel is welcoming families of UF Health patients, it is also open to the public.

Management says the future for Hotel Eleo at the University of Florida is bright, with staff being open to new ideas from the resources UF has to offer.

“Their spirit and their motivations are so wonderful. Whatever they learn, they want to share. If we find a best practice like this is the best way to do it, it’s going to be shared,” Watkins said.

Hotel management is planning on having a grand opening event in September.

