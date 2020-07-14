Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 p.m. EDT

BC-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-GLOBAL

Florida tops virus death mark, UK, France mandate masks

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida (AP) — Florida surpassed its one day record for coronavirus deaths, amid rising fears of a resurgent pandemic. The 132 new deaths pushed the state's seven-day average to more than double what it was two weeks ago. Britain and France announced Tuesday they will require people to wear face masks in public indoor spaces and an Australian state threatened to jail anyone caught violating quarantines, amid rising global fears about a resurgence of the pandemic. British officials announced the requirement after weeks of dismissing the value of masks, and said it will take effect July 24. In France, President Emmanuel Macron said masks will be required by Aug. 1, after recent rave parties and widespread backsliding on social distancing raised concerns about a rebound.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA

Florida sets new state virus death record with 132

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida has set a one-day coronavirus death record for the state with 132. Tuesday's record comes with a possible caveat but also is in line with its skyrocketing fatality rate over the past week and its rapidly growing number of cases over the last month. The 132 deaths is a 10% jump over the previous record set just Thursday. The latest jump likely includes deaths that happened Saturday or Sunday but were not reported until Monday. Still, the rolling seven-day average is now 81 deaths per day, currently the second-highest in the country behind Texas, and double the 39 averaged two weeks ago.

STRANDED MOTORIST-SHAQUILLE O'NEAL

Ex-NBA superstar Shaq assists stranded Florida driver

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say former NBA superstar Shaquille O'Neal stopped along a Florida highway to help a motorist stranded by a blown out tire. The Alachua County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that O'Neal stayed with the woman on Monday until deputies arrived at the scene. He fist-bumped the deputies who thanked him for his help. The woman is heard on the video posted to Facebook telling deputies that her tire blew out, forcing her to stop. O'Neal, who lives in the Orlando area, said he was passing through Gainesville.

FUGITIVE ARRESTED

Man who was on the run 5 years surrenders to FBI in Miami

MIAMI (AP) — The FBI arrested a fugitive who'd been on the run for five years when he arrived at Miami International Airport last week. Jonathan Cifuentes flew into Miami International Airport in federal custody on Friday and was arrested on a charge of unlawful flight to avoid prosecution. He was wanted for a 2015 shooting at a Doral club. The agency then took him to jail, where he is being held on two counts of attempted premeditated murder and one count of discharging a fire arm in public. Cifuentes arranged the surrender through his Miami attorney Antonio Valiente.

JEFFREY EPSTEIN-ASSOCIATE

Maxwell denied bail on Epstein-related sex abuse charges

NEW YORK (AP) — Jeffrey Epstein’s former girlfriend has been denied bail and will remain behind bars on charges she recruited girls and women for the financier to sexually abuse more than two decades ago. British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell appeared in a video court hearing in Manhattan, where she pleaded not guilty. Maxwell, 58, has been held without bail since her July 2 arrest at her million-dollar New Hampshire estate. She was charged with recruiting at least three girls, one as young as 14, for Epstein to abuse between 1994 and 1997. An indictment alleged that she helped groom the victims to endure sexual abuse and was sometimes there when Epstein abused them. Epstein killed himself in August 2019 while awaiting sex trafficking charges.

TURTLE EGGS TAKEN

Florida men charged with poaching protected sea turtle eggs

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Two Florida men have been charged with stealing 93 protected sea turtle eggs. Federal prosecutors in West Palm Beach announced charges Monday against Carl Lawrence Cobb and Bruce Wayne Bivins. They each face three felony counts, including violating the Endangered Species Act. A criminal complaint says Cobb dropped Bivins off at the Singer Island Beach, just north of Palm Beach, on the night of May 24. Florida wildlife officers say they spotted Bivins taking the eggs and then recovered them after stopping Cobb's truck. The eggs were relocated by marine biologists. Investigators say the men had been planning to sell the eggs.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA

Doctor: Miami becoming 'epicenter' of coronavirus outbreak

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A top doctor is warning that Florida’s rapidly increasing number of coronavirus cases is turning Miami into the “epicenter of the pandemic," and an epidemiologist says the region’s situation “extremely grave.” Their assessments come as Florida recorded more than 12,000 new confirmed coronavirus cases Monday after a record-setting weekend. The spike partly reflects the larger number of tests being performed but also a high percentage of those returning positive. The state set a national daily record of more than 15,000 cases reported Sunday. The state added another 35 deaths Monday, with the one-week average remaining at 71 per day.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-FLORIDA

Florida man charged with setting store on fire after protest

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has been arrested on charges that he helped start a fire that engulfed a building housing a Champs Sports store in Tampa during unrest that followed a protest over the death of George Floyd in May. Federal authorities said Monday that Terrance Lee Hester surrendered in Oswego, New York, last week and is facing a charge of damaging or destroying by fire a building used in interstate commerce. According to a criminal complaint, the 20-year-old Tampa man was identified in surveillance video as throwing a flaming piece of cloth into the Champs store through a broken window.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IMMIGRATION DETENTION

Mexican man with coronavirus dies in ICE custody

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a Mexican man being held in U.S. immigration custody in Florida died shortly after testing positive for the coronavirus. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says 51-year-old Onoval Perez-Montufa died Sunday afternoon at a Palm Beach County hospital. He had tested positive for COVID-19 on July 2 at the Glades County Detention Center in Moore Haven, which is west of Lake Okeechobee. Perez-Montufa initially entered ICE custody June 15 following his release from federal prison in Massachusetts, where he had served 12 years for cocaine distribution. He was in ICE custody pending his removal to Mexico.

FATAL APARTMENT FIRE

Firefighters find woman's body inside burning apartment

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Firefighters say they found the body of a woman inside an abandoned apartment building in Delray Beach. Firefighters say the building caught fire early Monday. The agency reported on Twitter that crews found the woman's body when they went into the apartment shortly after 6 a.m. Her body was taken to the medical examiner's office for an autopsy. The state fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire. No additional detail were immediately available. Delray Beach is in Palm Beach County.