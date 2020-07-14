NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal assists family stuck on the side of the road

ALACHUA CO., Fla. (WCJB) - Thanks to his association with Basketball Cop Bobby White, NBA great Shaquille O'Neal knows his way around Gainesville. Now he's been caught on dashcam lending a hand to a family stranded on the side of the road here.

Alachua County sheriff's deputies say on Monday, basketball player Shaquille O'Neal stopped to help a family after witnessing a crash on I-75. He stayed until deputies arrived, giving both of the responding officers a fist bump.

In an online post, ACSO officials bragged that the basketball cop isn’t the only one who now knows ‘Shaq’.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.