NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal assists family stuck on the side of the road

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ALACHUA CO., Fla. (WCJB) - Thanks to his association with Basketball Cop Bobby White, NBA great Shaquille O'Neal knows his way around Gainesville. Now he's been caught on dashcam lending a hand to a family stranded on the side of the road here.

Alachua County sheriff's deputies say on Monday, basketball player Shaquille O'Neal stopped to help a family after witnessing a crash on I-75. He stayed until deputies arrived, giving both of the responding officers a fist bump.

In an online post, ACSO officials bragged that the basketball cop isn’t the only one who now knows ‘Shaq’.

