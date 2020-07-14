Possible COVID-19 exposure at Bronson Middle High closes offices
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In Levy County, school board members are closing offices due to the pandemic.
Officials say offices at Bronson Middle High School are closed to visitors this week due to possible exposure of COVID-19 on campus.
Staff and students who were possibly exposed will be contacted by the Levy County Health Department.
Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.