Advertisement

Possible COVID-19 exposure at Bronson Middle High closes offices

In Levy County, school board members are closing offices due to the pandemic.
In Levy County, school board members are closing offices due to the pandemic.(WCJB)
By Walker Thomas
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In Levy County, school board members are closing offices due to the pandemic.

Officials say offices at Bronson Middle High School are closed to visitors this week due to possible exposure of COVID-19 on campus.

Staff and students who were possibly exposed will be contacted by the Levy County Health Department.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Columbia County school officials cancel 2020 senior prom

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Walker Thomas
The class of 2020 will not get their senior prom in Columbia County. School district officials attributed the decision to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

Local

Marion County man drives van into Queen of Peace Church and sets it on fire

Updated: 5 hours ago

Local

What you need to know about GRU’s new coronavirus payment plan

Updated: 6 hours ago

Local

What you need to know about GRU’s new coronavirus payment plan

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The moratorium on late fees and payments for Gainesville Regional Utilities customers is due to expire this Friday.

Latest News

News

Gainesville Regional Utilities customers will see no rate increase in 2021

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
In a 6-1 vote, Gainesville city commissioners voted to approve a recommendation to not increase base utility rates in for FY 2021

Coronavirus

As coronavirus cases surge, the debate to reopen schools intensifies

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
As coronavirus cases surge, the debate to reopen schools intensifies.

Local

Gainesville police find person shot at Days Inn on 13th Street

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A person suffered gunshot wounds after Gainesville Police officers responded to an incident at the Days Inn Monday evening.

Local

Registration opens for citizen’s academy in Marion County

Updated: 10 hours ago

Local

City leaders announce possible changes to GPD policies and funding

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Claudia Bellofatto
A possibility of increasing funds as well as more community involvement were discussed in the five-hour meeting.

Local

Registration opens for citizen’s academy in Marion County

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
MCSO’s Citizen Academy and Partnership program offers a free seven-week education course that starts in September. Each week, the program will focus on giving an in-depth look at different aspects of the agency. Examples include personnel, equipment, policies, procedures and overall function.