GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Drivers may need to find an alternate route after a sinkhole opened up near Butler Plaza.

One lane is closed after crews responded to the hole in the middle of Windmeadows Boulevard Tuesday morning.

Crews told TV20 they think a broken pipe caused the sinkhole but they are still looking into the definite cause.

