Advertisement

Squirrel tests positive for bubonic plague in Colorado

The plague can be treated with antibiotics
The squirrel is the first reported case of the plague in Jefferson County, Colorado.
The squirrel is the first reported case of the plague in Jefferson County, Colorado.(Source: National Park Service)
By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORRISON, Colo. (Gray News) – A squirrel found in metropolitan Denver has tested positive for bubonic plague.

The rodent is the first reported case of the plague in the county, according to Jefferson County Public Health.

Humans can get the plague through the bite of infected fleas, the cough of an infected animal or direct contact with an infected animal.

It can be effectively treated with antibiotics when diagnosed early, the health department says.

The plague can be fatal in up to 90% of people when not treated.

Symptoms of the plague may include:

  • sudden onset of high fever
  • chills
  • headache
  • nausea
  • extreme pain and swelling of lymph nodes

China recently reported a bubonic plague case in its Inner Mongolia region.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Judge rejects tentative $19M Weinstein deal with accusers

Updated: 8 minutes ago
A $19 million settlement between Harvey Weinstein and some of his accusers was rejected Tuesday by a judge.

National

Canada, US poised to extend border restrictions to Aug. 21

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By ROB GILLIES Associated Press
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said this week that a decision on the border would be announced “in the coming days.”

Coronavirus

Virus concerns spur renewed efforts to fight outbreaks

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By DANICA KIRKA and DENNIS PASSA
Health experts have warned that outbreaks that had been brought under control with shutdowns and other forms of social distancing were likely to flare again as precautions were relaxed.

National

Navy sees progress against blaze on warship in San Diego Bay

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By JULIE WATSON
Hundreds of sailors are fighting to save a Navy warship ravaged by fire while the military prepares for the worst.

Latest News

National

Excavations begin for Tulsa Race Massacre mass graves search

Updated: 1 hour ago
Excavations began Monday at a cemetery where experts are searching for possible mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

National

Officer killed while chasing suspect in Seattle suburb

Updated: 1 hour ago
Authorities in a Seattle suburb say they’ve arrested a man suspected of killing one officer and wounding another in a traffic stop.

National

Caught on camera: Officer saves choking baby in Sterling Heights

Updated: 1 hours ago
It shows the Sterling Heights, Mich. officer meeting the family outside their home. One of them is holding the 3-week-old girl, who is not breathing.

National

Search begins for Tulsa Race Massacre mass graves

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Excavation began in the search for mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

National Politics

White House campaign urges jobless to ‘find something new’

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Darlene Superville
The new ad campaign has been in the works for some time but has taken on new urgency after the coronavirus pandemic cost millions of people their jobs.

National

Police catch suspect in killing of officer in Seattle suburb

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Authorities in a Seattle suburb say they've arrested a man suspected of killing one officer and wounding another in a traffic stop.