Tom Petty Birthday Bash cancelled due to COVID-19

By Casey Fite
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A birthday bash for Tom Petty is the latest event to be canceled because of the rising number of coronavirus cases.

The party would commemorate Tom's 70th birthday.

Event organizers say the Petty family carefully considered the decision but wants to put the health of people in Gainesville and all of Tom's fans first.

The family is working with the team at Petty Legacy and Red Light Management to plan a virtual birthday celebration instead.

When plans are announced we will update you on air, and on our website WCJB.COM.

