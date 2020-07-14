Advertisement

What you need to know about GRU’s new coronavirus payment plan

Around 5,00 signed up for GRU's coronavirus payment plan which offers temporary financial relief to customers
The moratorium on late fees and payments for Gainesville Regional Utilities customers is due to expire this Friday.
The moratorium on late fees and payments for Gainesville Regional Utilities customers is due to expire this Friday.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 12:09 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The moratorium on late fees and payments for Gainesville Regional Utilities customers is due to expire this Friday.

However, customers will not be required to pay their past due bill in bulk.

Around 5,000 people signed up for GRU’s coronavirus payment plan, which spreads the amount past due over the course of six months starting on July 17.

The utility company paused shutoffs and late fees for both residential and commercial businesses starting in March when the pandemic caused financial uncertainty for several customers.

The new payment plan prevents any utility shut-offs as long as customers meet the new payments.

How GRU’s new payment plan works

  • The past-due balance will be spread out over six months.
  • The plan begins with the first payment after July 17.
  • The monthly payment must be made in full to avoid service interruption.
  • Customers are automatically enrolled in our Coronavirus Payment Plan.
  • GRU will continue to waive late fees through July 17.
  • GRU extended its no-shutoffs policy through July 17.

GRU customer service representatives will be available over the phone Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. They will also be open on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Customers can call this number 352-334-3434 for questions.

More information can be found on GRU’s COVID-19 website here.

