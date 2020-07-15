Advertisement

Alachua County Jail inmate with COVID-19 is hospitalized

People with the jail tell TV20 a COVID-19 positive inmate was sent to the hospital Tuesday afternoon.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 8:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - An inmate at the Alachua County Jail has been hospitalized by the coronavirus.

People with the jail tell TV20 a COVID-19 positive inmate was sent to the hospital Tuesday afternoon.

The inmate had a quote "low pulse and oxygen."

This comes after an outbreak at the Alachua County Jail.

We know of at least thirteen inmates and two staff members who tested positive for the virus.

Alachua County Jail
Alachua County Jail(WCJB)

