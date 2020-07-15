Alachua County Jail inmate with COVID-19 is hospitalized

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - An inmate at the Alachua County Jail has been hospitalized by the coronavirus.

People with the jail tell TV20 a COVID-19 positive inmate was sent to the hospital Tuesday afternoon.

The inmate had a quote "low pulse and oxygen."

This comes after an outbreak at the Alachua County Jail.

We know of at least thirteen inmates and two staff members who tested positive for the virus.

Alachua County Jail (WCJB)

