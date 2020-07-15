Alachua County School Board meets to vote on reopening plans

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Wednesday, July 15th, is a special meeting for the Alachua County School Board where members will vote on plans to reopen.

Superintendent Karen Clarke will present two recommendations for the board to consider.

She is proposing a face mask requirement for students and staff on campus and on buses.

She will also suggest delaying the start of the school year by two weeks, making the first day of class August 24th.

The Alachua County School Board will meet Wednesday to discussing fall reopening plan. (WCJB)

