Anonymous donor gives thousands to Alachua County Sheriff’s Office

Alachua County Sheriff’s Office employees are offering thanks to a donor who gave the agency $20,000.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 5:59 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office employees are offering thanks to a donor who gave the agency $20,000.

Sheriff's spokesperson Art Forgey says the donor was anonymous.

Officials say the donation will be used to purchase unbudgeted items including those needed for the canine team, underwater operations recovery team, and to help identify a victim in a cold case.

