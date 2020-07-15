Belleview’s Harris Makes History

BELLEVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) - Sierra Harris has always loved playing flag football.

Even as a child, Harris admits she was never one to sit on the sidelines.

“Outside at recess in elementary school I was playing football with the guys. I wasn’t sitting around with the girls.”

By the time she entered high school, her favorite sport was organized and endorsed by the Florida High School Athletic Association.

Now, after graduating from Belleview High School, Harris has become a pioneer in her sport of choice, by becoming the first athlete in Marion County to sign a college scholarship to play flag football.

She signed her letter of intent to play for Webber International University - An N.A.I.A. school located in Lake Wales, Fl.

She’ll help kick start the program as she attempts to make her mark against other teams like Warner University, Edward Waters College, and other schools from around the sunshine state.

As a four-year starter for the Rattlers, Harris was a standout player on both sides of the football.

At quarterback, she threw for a career-high 17 touchdowns her junior year.

While defensively, Harris led her team with nearly 30-career interceptions.

Rattlers Head Coach, Jeff Brewer, believes she has all the tools needed to excel at the next level.

“Being able to catch the ball down the field, make plays with her feet, even in the option game at quarterback, too, it’s huge. It’s a comfort. It’s easy to coach that person because of that.”

Sierra confesses she’s a bit nervous to face new competition, but is excited for the challenge of playing against more skilled opponents.

She is scheduled to report to campus August 15.

