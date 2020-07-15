Candidates for NCFL Primary Elections

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida’s primary election will take place on August 18. Here’s the list of candidates in North Central Florida.

North Central Florida Contested Races:

KEY

DEM-DEMOCRAT

I-INCUMBENT

NPA-NO PARTY AFFILIATION

NOP-NON PARTISAN

REP-REPUBLICAN

WRI-WRITE-IN

Alachua County

Commission D#1

Commission D#3

*Robert Hutchinson will be stepping down

Sheriff

School Board D#2

*Eileen Roy will be stepping down

School Board D#4

Bradford County

Commission D#1

*Ross Chandler will be stepping down

Commission D#5

Sheriff

School Board D#4

Columbia County

Commission D#1

Commission D#3

*Winner must have 50%+1

Commission D#5

School Board D#4

Lake City Council D#12

Lake City Council D#13

*Melinda Moses will be stepping down

Dixie County

School Board D#1

*David Keen will be stepping down

Gilchrist County

County Commission D#3

*Todd Gray will be stepping down

Superintendent of Schools

*Rob Rankin will be stepping down

Levy County

Superintendent of Schools

School Board D#2

*Chris Cowart will be stepping down

Marion County

County Commission D#1

*David Moore will be stepping down

County Commission D#3

School Board D#1

*Nancy Stacy will be stepping down

Union County

County Commission D#1

*Karen Cossey will be stepping down

School Board D#2

School Board D#4

State

Congress D#3

State Senate D#5

*Rob Bradley will be stepping down

State House D#20

*Clovis Watson will be stepping down

State House D#22

Charlie Stone will be stepping down

State House D#23

