Candidates for NCFL Primary Elections
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida’s primary election will take place on August 18. Here’s the list of candidates in North Central Florida.
North Central Florida Contested Races:
KEY
DEM-DEMOCRAT
I-INCUMBENT
NPA-NO PARTY AFFILIATION
NOP-NON PARTISAN
REP-REPUBLICAN
WRI-WRITE-IN
Alachua County
Commission D#1
- Dem Mary Alford
- Dem Mike Byerly (I)
- Rep. Raemi Eagle-Glenn
- NPA Randolph Kaufman
Commission D#3
*Robert Hutchinson will be stepping down
- Dem Anna Prizzia
- Dem Jason Stanford
- Dem Kevin Thorpe
- Rep. Joy Glanzer
Sheriff
- Dem Sadie Darnell (I)
- Dem Clovis Watson
- NPA-WRI Rob Brinkman
School Board D#2
*Eileen Roy will be stepping down
- NOP Khanh-Lien Banko
- NOP Diyonne McGraw
School Board D#4
- NOP Sande Calkins
- NOP Leanetta McNealy (I)
Bradford County
Commission D#1
*Ross Chandler will be stepping down
- Dem Sim Oliver Crum
- Dem James “Bat” McNeal
- Dem Carolyn Brown Spooner
- Rep. Robby Stokley
Commission D#5
- Rep. Diane Andrews
- Rep. Frank Durrance (I)
- Rep. Glenn Ritch, Sr.
- NPA Carol Mosley
Sheriff
- Rep. Glen Gnann
- Rep. Gordon Smith (I)
School Board D#4
- NOP Vivian Chappell (I)
- NOP Candace Osteen
Columbia County
Commission D#1
- NOP Kyle M. Green
- NOP Ron Williams (I)
Commission D#3
*Winner must have 50%+1
- NOP Robby Hollingsworth
- NOP Charles Keith
- NOP Bucky Nash (I)
- NOP Jeffery Tyre
Commission D#5
- NOP Brandon Beil
- NOP Tim Murphy (I)
School Board D#4
- NOP Keith Hudson (I)
- NOP Michael Jenkins
Lake City Council D#12
Lake City Council D#13
*Melinda Moses will be stepping down
Dixie County
School Board D#1
*David Keen will be stepping down
- NOP Crystal Bush
- NOP Cheryl Pridgeon
- NOP Samantha Sanders
Gilchrist County
County Commission D#3
*Todd Gray will be stepping down
Superintendent of Schools
*Rob Rankin will be stepping down
- Rep. Ronda Adkins
- Rep. Cheri Anne Brodeur
- Rep. James Surrency
- Rep. Kevin Whitaker
Levy County
Superintendent of Schools
- Rep. Chris Cowart
- Rep. Jeff Edison (I)
- NPA Jerry Lawrence
School Board D#2
*Chris Cowart will be stepping down
- NOP Darby Allen
- NOP Tammy Boyle
Marion County
County Commission D#1
*David Moore will be stepping down
- Rep. Mike Behar
- Rep. Craig Curry
- Rep. Michael Saxe
County Commission D#3
- Rep. Bobby Dobkowski
- Rep. Jeff Gold (I)
- NPA Richard Brown
- NPA Brigitte Smith
School Board D#1
*Nancy Stacy will be stepping down
- NOP Shelia Arnett
- NOP Allison Campbell
- NOP Lori Conrad
Union County
County Commission D#1
*Karen Cossey will be stepping down
- Rep. Wayne Cox
- Rep. Ryan Perez
- Rep. Kimberly Shatto
School Board D#2
- NPA Rebekah Elixson
- NOP Russell Gordon (I)
School Board D#4
- NOP Sondra Hunt
- NOP Becky Raulerson (I)
State
Congress D#3
- Dem Adam Christensen
- Dem Philip Dodds
- Dem Tom Wells
- Rep. Kat Cammack
- Rep. Ryan Chamberlin
- Rep. Todd Chase
- Rep. Bill Engelbrecht
- Rep. Joe Dallas Millado
- Rep. Gavin Rollins
- Rep. Judson Sapp
- Rep. James St. George
- Rep. David Theus
- Rep. Amy Pope Wells
State Senate D#5
*Rob Bradley will be stepping down
- Dem Melina Rayna Barratt
- Rep. Jennifer Bradley
- Rep. Jason Holifield
State House D#20
*Clovis Watson will be stepping down
- Dem Yvonne Hayes Hinson
- Dem Rodney Long
State House D#22
Charlie Stone will be stepping down
- Dem Barbara Byram
- Rep. Joe Harding
- Rep. Russ Randall
State House D#23
- Dem Cynthia Dela Rosa
- Dem Richard Allen Rowe
- Rep. Stan McClain (I)
Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.