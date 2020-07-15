Advertisement

Columbia County breaks COVID record with over 300 cases in a day

According to data, it seems the source of the increase is an outbreak at the correctional facility
With a recent breakout in the Columbia correctional facility, the county has reached the highest single-day increase in cases in North Central Florida.
By Claudia Bellofatto
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Cases of positive COVID-19 tests spiked in Columbia County overnight, setting a record for the largest single-day increase of any county in North Central Florida since the start of the pandemic.

The county is reporting more than 300 new cases since yesterday, with the majority of the cases seeming to have come from an outbreak at the Columbia County Correctional Facility. They reported an increase of 160 cases overnight.

On July 14th, the correctional facility reported 170 positive cases. A day later, they reported 331.

So, it appears the source of the recent surge in the county’s numbers has come from those reported cases of inmates who tested positive. District 1 County Commissioner, Ronald Williams, said this may make the outbreak easier to contain.

“Unfortunately, they have positive tests in the institution there. But, at least they are confined to the institution and not mingling in the public to transmit the COVID disease to other people,” he said.

We reached to the Florida Department of Corrections and they had no comment.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

