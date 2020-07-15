Disney pushes ahead with Hollywood Studios, Epcot reopening amid pandemic

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFTV) - Disney World continued with its reopening of two more parks Wednesday.

After Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom let guests back in on Saturday, Hollywood Studios and Epcot were the latest to welcome visitors back.

The reopening comes despite the state’s increase in COVID-19 cases.

The date is also of significance for other Disney parks across the world, as Hong Kong Disneyland will close its park again after the country reported more than 50 new cases of coronavirus. Meanwhile, Disneyland Paris is set to push forward with its reopening after being closed for four months.

In an effort to adhere to safety guidelines, all guests over the age of 2 will be required to wear a face mask.

Fans will also notice a host of other changes upon their reentry, such as temperature checks and cleaning stations.

The parks also introduced new metal detectors to limit bag searches, and to enter the park, guests’ pass or magic band will be scanned, with no need to for a finger print.

Cast members will be wearing masks and some will even have face shields if they are working closely with guests.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said if hospitals start to exceed capacity in the region and COVID-19 cases are being linked to Disney or any of the other theme parks, he will ask them to close.