Dixie County releases start of school draft plan

Dixie County is planning to have students return to class on August 10th.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 7:32 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
DIXIE COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Dixie County is planning to have students return to class on August 10th.

In a draft plan released Tuesday, school leaders say buses will be running but are encouraging parents to bring their children to school.

Face masks will be available but are optional.

Campuses will be closed to everyone but those who register ahead of time.

School leaders are also asking for parents' input on re-opening with an online survey.

The school board meets next Tuesday to finalize their plan.

Dixie County releases start of school draft plan(Dixie County Schools)

