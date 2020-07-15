Associated Press Florida Daybook for Wednesday, Jul. 15.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Miami bureau is reachable at 305-594-5825. Send daybook items to florida@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Florida and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

--------------------

CORPORATE DATA

--------------------

Wednesday, Jul. 15 Raymond James Financial: Q3 2020 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: http://raymondjames.com/about/investor_relations.htm, https://twitter.com/RaymondJames

Contacts: Paul Shoukry, Raymond James Financial Investor Relations, investorrelations@raymondjames.com, 1 727 567 5133

--------------------

--------------------

Friday, Jul. 17 - Monday, Jul. 20 CANCELED: NACo Annual Conference and Exposition - CANCELED: NACo Annual Conference and Exposition * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Weblinks: http://www.naco.org, https://twitter.com/NACoTweets

Contacts: Paul Guequierre, NACo communications, pguequierre@naco.org, 1 202 942 4271