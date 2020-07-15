Florida Gateway College is hosting two-day enrollment event

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s a one-stop-shop for enrollment.

Florida Gateway College is hosting a two-day enrollment event with staff on hand to take care of that part of the process.

The event is from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday at the Rivers Library and Media Center.

It's open to current, returning, and prospective students.

Staff will be there to help with admissions, financial aid, advising, registration, and more.

Face masks are required in all buildings and public spaces at the college.

Florida Gateway College (WCJB Staff)

