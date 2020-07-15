Here is the latest Florida news from The Associated Press at 9:40 p.m. EDT

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida (AP) — Florida has surpassed its daily record for coronavirus deaths amid rising global worries of a resurgence, even as researchers announced that the first vaccine tested in the U.S. had worked to boost patients’ immune systems. Florida's 132 new deaths raised the state’s seven-day average to more than double the figure of two weeks ago. The worrisome figures were released just hours before the news about the experimental vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc. Key final testing of the vaccine will start around July 27, tracking 30,000 people to prove if the shots really work in preventing infection. Tuesday’s announcement focused on findings since March in 45 volunteers.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The state of Florida is urging the U.S. Supreme Court to turn down a request by voting rights advocates to lift a stay on a federal judge’s ruling that allowed Florida felons to regain the right to vote, regardless of unpaid fines and other financial obligations. The 11th Circuit Court of Appeals earlier this month granted a request from Florida’s governor to review a May ruling that was deeply critical of how Florida has set up road blocks for hundreds of thousands of felons seeking access to the ballot box. The appellate court has scheduled a hearing on the matter for Aug. 18, the same day as Florida’s primary.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say former NBA superstar Shaquille O'Neal stopped along a Florida highway to help a motorist stranded by a blown out tire. The Alachua County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that O'Neal stayed with the woman on Monday until deputies arrived at the scene. He fist-bumped the deputies who thanked him for his help. The woman is heard on the video posted to Facebook telling deputies that her tire blew out, forcing her to stop. O'Neal, who lives in the Orlando area, said he was passing through Gainesville.