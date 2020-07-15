Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Formulating a plan to get a team ready for the restart of the NBA season wasn’t as difficult as one might expect for Indiana coach Nate McMillan. Turns out, he’s been through something similar to this before. Spending an extended stretch away from home during the summer, while unprecedented as part of an NBA season, isn’t exactly a foreign concept for those with USA Basketball experience like the Olympics and the World Cup. Plenty of players and coaches at Walt Disney World see parallels between those experiences and the situation they're in now.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Harrison Barnes of the Sacramento Kings became the latest NBA player to reveal that he has the coronavirus, making the announcement Tuesday and saying he has hopes to join his team at the league’s restart later this summer. Barnes is the only player who has started all 64 of the Kings’ games this season. To extend that streak, he’ll need to be cleared and arrive at Walt Disney World before Sacramento’s season resumes with the first of its eight seeding games on July 31 against San Antonio.

MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Marlins' enthusiasm regarding baseball’s relaunch is perhaps even higher than the league average. CEO Derek Jeter’s rebuilding project is in Year 3, and the Marlins believe they’re significantly improved and will benefit from a shortened season, where their lack of veteran depth won’t be as exposed by the toll that comes with 162 games. The Marlins believe they're ready to contend for their first playoff berth since 2003. The rotation initially will likely be made up entirely of 2019 holdovers, but they’ll be pushed by a highly regarded group of prospects that could soon transform the franchise.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays like their chances of returning to the playoffs and reject the notion that winning the World Series during a season shortened by the coronavirus pandemic would be less impressive than capturing a title under normal circumstances. Defensive whiz Kevin Kiermaier says every team will begin the 60-game season with the same goal and he and his teammates want they make the most of the opportunity.

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Tiger Woods returns to the PGA Tour for the first time in five months, and it's a different world. That much was clear when Woods pulled into the parking lot at Muirfield Village and changed shoes while wearing a mask. And he will notice the biggest change when the biggest draw in golf plays without fans. The Memorial has no spectators. In fact, the PGA Tour says there won't be fans all the way through the Tour Championship. That's one adjustment Woods will have to make. He is used to the loudest cheers for every birdie he makes.

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — The PGA Tour has gone from one tournament in Asia to three over the last decade. But with the COVID-19 pandemic causing worldwide problems, it's unlikely there will be an Asia swing this year. China already has announced no sporting events for the rest of the year, which rules out the HSBC Champions. The tour is now contemplating whether tournaments in Japan and South Korea could move this year to the western United States. Even if Asia is stable in late October, it's doubtful top players would schedule a trip to the Far East a few weeks before the Masters.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Kacper Przybylko scored in the 63rd minute and the Philadelphia Union held off Inter Miami for a 2-1 victory in the MLS is Back tournament. It was Union’s second win in two games in the World Cup-style tournament played without fans at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports complex at Walt Disney World. Kai Wagner put Philadelphia up early with a goal in the fifth minute but Inter Miami equalized in the 36th minute with Rodolfo Pizarro’s goal.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Chris Mueller scored twice in the opening 10 minutes and Orlando City won its second game of the MLS is Back tournament, beating New York City FC 3-1. Mueller got his first in the fourth minute, scoring off a free kick from Joao Moutinho that never hit the ground. He added a second in the 10th minute to give Orlando a 2-0 lead. Mueller has three goals in the tournament.